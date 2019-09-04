LOIS E. BRATTON Jan. 18, 1926 - Sept. 2, 2019

BRISTOL — Lois E Bratton, 93, of Bristol, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 following an extended illness.
She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Mottville Township, the daughter of George R and Mary (Wolfe) Aurand.
Lois was a pastor’s wife for 69 years, homemaker, employed in clerical work and the Elkhart Library for 13 years.
She was a member of The Mottville Bible Church.
She enjoyed her family, walking,reading and the piano.
She was married to Junior Larry Bratton on Sept. 10, 1950, at The Mottville Bible Church. He died Feb. 10, 2019.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Bratton of Bristol, Timothy (Veronica) Bratton of Lynchburg, Virginia and Beth (Mark) Carter of Spokane, Washington; nine grandchildren
Rachel, Joel, Sunshine, Brody, Trevor, Lance, Clinton, Tessa and Steven; seven great- grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; brother Lewis (Ed) Aurand; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Johnn Aurand.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at The Mottville Bible Church in Mottville, Michigan, where services will be at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Michael Bender officiating.
Interment will be in Mottville Township Cemetery.
Donations may be made to to The Mottville Bible Church.
Arrangements are by The Farrand Funeral of White Pigeon, Michigan.
