LOIS A. HOOGENBOOM May 21, 1952 - Dec. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Lois Ann Hoogenboom, 67, of Elkhart, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at Valleyview Healthcare.
She was born May 21, 1952, in Monticello, to Gerald and Francis (Sinks) Wamsure.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Chuck Wamsure, Harold Wamsure, Doris Gray and Evelyn Tharp.
On June 9, 2000, she married Thomas Hoogenboom; he survives along with one son, Trevor; three stepchildren, Marcus Hoogenboom, Heather Hoogenboom and Amber Hoogenboom; and two sisters, Geraldine Tharp and Mary-Jane Tyra.
Lois was a long time member of Elkhart East Christian Church and in her spare time enjoyed sewing.
At this time there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the church.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
