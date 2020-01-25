ELKHART – Lloyd E. Bontrager, 76, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Woodland Manor.
He was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Howe.
On June 5, 1965, he married Gloria Jean Shriner at Olive Mennonite Church. She died July 17, 2005.
Survivors include a sister, Janice (Nate) Hochstetler of Ontario, Canada; five brothers, Marvin (Beth) Bontrager of Goshen, Calvin (Shirley) Bontrager of Dowagiac, Michigan, Dale (Kay) Bontrager of Goshen, Rich (Suzy) Bontrager of New Paris and Jim (Pam) Bontrager of Goshen; and step-brothers and sisters Laura Ellen Miller, Duane (Lois) Miller, Elsie (Atlee) Hostetler, Marion (Teresa) Miller, Grace (Henry) Schrock and Jr. (Carol) Miller. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Amos M. Bontrager; mother, Mary (Slabach) Miller; and step-father, Elmer D. Miller, and his wife, Gloria.
A lifetime area resident, Lloyd worked in sales for 35 years at Troyer Foods and Tri-State Air and Dutch Mills.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Goshen, and attended the Fisherman Sunday school class. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and a member of the Elkhart Vette Set.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Monday funeral service at The Life Center, 1212 W. Plymouth Ave. Pastor Ben Whirledge will officiate. Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Goshen.
