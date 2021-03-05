ELKHART — Lisa Dawn (Goll) McCann, 44, of Elkhart, passed away at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital following heart issues. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
