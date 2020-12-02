FRANKLIN, Ind. — Lindzay Susan Van Dusen, 34, of Franklin, formerly of Elkhart, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Franklin, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle/car accident.
Lindzay was born May 18, 1986, in Elkhart, to Kevin M. and Carol L. (Myers) Van Dusen. Her parents survive along with the love of her life, Brandon Heffelfinger of Franklin. Also surviving is her furry friend “Gage,” her beloved dog.
