LINDA RAE HALL Nov. 10, 1947 - Sept. 12, 2019

GOSHEN — Linda Rae Hall, 71, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home.
She was born Nov. 10, 1947, in Elkhart to Wendell and Martha (Swinehart) Cook.
On April 1, 1967, she married Terry Hall in Dunlap.
He survives along with a daughter, Amanda L. (Scott) Miller of Goshen; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Michael (Sandra) Cook and Kathleen (John) Oswalt.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara Hall Oliver, and a grandson, Ashton.
A homemaker, Linda Rae enjoyed sewing and playing piano.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. The Rev. Al Kinsley will officiate.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Riley Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
