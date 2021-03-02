GOSHEN — Linda R. Moise, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Feb. 25, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 30, 1953, in Piqua, Ohio, to Ralph and Lois (Covault) Deeter. She was a 1971 graduate of Newton High School and a 1975 graduate of Goshen College with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She attended The Life Center Church, Goshen.
