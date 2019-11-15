EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Linda Marie Franks, 64, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home after an illness.
She was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Niles, the daughter of James and Margaret (Corbit) McIntyre and has lived most of her life in the Michiana area.
She was an attentive mother and stayed at home to rear her children and provide for her husband.
Linda was married Aug. 11, 1973, in Penn Township, near Cassopolis, as Linda McIntyre to Floyd Franks. Floyd survives with their children, Aimee (Huber) Olivas of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jeremy (Christina) Franks of Dowagiac and Kacie Franks of Edwardsburg and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are her father, James Lee McIntyre of Cassopolis; her mother, Margaret Jane McIntyre of Edwardsburg; a sister, Susan Jane (Vern) Biggs of Cassopolis; and a brother, Ricky (Michelle) McIntyre of Cassopolis.
There are no services at this time.
Cremation will take place and she will be given to her family for final placement in the future.
The Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
