LINDA L. BECKER Jan. 21, 1948 - July 26, 2019

ELKHART — Linda L. Becker, 71, of Elkhart, passed on to her heavenly home on July 26, 2019.
A cancer survivor for three years, she found her strength and hope through her unending faith in God.
Linda was born on Jan. 21, 1948, to the late Robert G. and Mary E. (Howell) Ferguson, in Grayling, Michigan. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Kathy Qualls and Wanda Frost.
She is survived by her husband and love of 55 years, William “Bill” R. Becker; a son, Rob W. Becker; a daughter, Laura A. Becker; an only grandchild, Zach N. Biller; a sister, Tami Ferguson; a brother and sister-in-law, Marv and Vicki Gross; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was the smiling face at Benders Corner Store for 17 years prior to her retirement.
She and Bill were members of the Elkhart Church of God for over 30 years where she cherished her church family as much as her own.
Linda was a prayer warrior for both family and friends, devoting much of her time to speaking to God on others’ behalf.
She read her Bible and journaled every day, pouring out her heart to God about love, life and faith, leaving behind a written memory for her family to treasure forever.
Linda was a lover of the outdoors, from walking along the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan, to the meandering trails of her local parks, she longed to be in nature where she could witness the wonder of God’s creations.
She was loved and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing and loving such a remarkable woman, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Having chosen to be cremated, her family has entrusted her to the caring hands at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A Celebration of Life service at That Church on the Rise (formerly the Elkhart Church of God), at 28082 C.R. 4, Elkhart, will be announced later.
