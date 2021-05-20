MIDDLEBURY — Linda Kaye Casey, 73, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1947 in Dowagiac, Michigan, to Herman and Irma (Churchill) Hiemstra. Surviving are two sons, Robert (fiancée Penny) Casey of Bristol and Jason Casey of Middlebury; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Wilson of Middlebury; three grandchild, Cody Wilson, Lindsey Wilson, and Seth Casey; six great-grandchild, Bralin, Honor, Candice, Puller, Madelyn, and Jameson; and brother, Robert Deal of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents.
