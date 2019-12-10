LINDA J. KUJAWA Dec. 27, 1949 - Dec. 6, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Linda J. Kujawa “CHAMP,” 69, of Edwardsburg, finished her work here on Earth, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones.
Shortly after Christmas celebrations in 1949, Kenneth “Jim” and Marion “Jane” (Dempsey) Van Lue were given another gift, their baby girl, Linda was born in Niles.
She found her soul mate, Steve Kujawa, and they later married Aug. 5, 1994, on Mackinac Island, Michigan.
A 1968 graduate of Niles High school, Linda who valued education first received her bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and then went on to receive her master’s degree from Michigan State University. After completing her education she went on to teach for more than 35 years with the Niles Community Schools as a physical education teacher.
Walks on the beach, sand between her toes and sunsets on Waco Beach were always things that Linda would look forward to doing; these times were her quiet and reflective times. However, the fun and adventurous side of Linda always looked forward to Shipshewana trips (always managing to obtain a hot pretzel), a competitive game of Dominoes, or rooting on her Cubs or cheering for her Notre Dame players.
Close friends of Linda referred to her as CHAMP. Though she seemed immensely strong, always competitive, and full of joy, Linda endured a long fight with cancer. After overcoming breast cancer this CHAMP would again battle cancer with courage unlike no other; never complaining, still looking for adventures, and choosing to live life to its fullest daily.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Van Lue, and her sister, Merri Bagwell and a special nephew, Sam Reagan.
Her husband, Steve Kujawa, her son, Cody Kujawa of Edwardsburg, and her brother, Dan (Pam) Van Lue of Niles will miss her vivacious personality and ability to carry on in the midst of trials. She will also be missed by her close friends, especially Donna Kretchman and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Linda will be at Brown Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Services to honor Linda’s life will take place at Pokagon United Methodist Church, where she has attended most of her life, at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.13.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Linda’s passion have been asked to consider The Old Rugged Cross Church, P.O. Box 41, Niles, Michigan, 49120.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
It has been said “The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams”, CHAMP knew exactly how to do this!
