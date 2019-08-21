LINDA F. SNYDER Jan. 30, 1949 - Aug. 19, 2019

BRISTOL — Linda F. Snyder, 70, of Bristol, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, while at the home of her daughter in Buchanan, Michigan.
She was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie (Mitchell) Martin of Buchanan, Michigan and Laurie (Glen) Yoder of Millersburg; a son, Randy (Sarah) Snyder of Bristol; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; extended family in North and South Carolina; and a sister, Jackie Sarver of Dunnellon, Florida.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Carpenter and Polly (McGraw) Sarve, and a son, Gregory Snyder.
She was a graduate of Westville High School and member of Bristol United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school.
Linda participated in Cowboys for Christ and worked as a waitress at Maplecrest Country Club prior to retirement.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 funeral service, all at Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol.
The Rev. Gary Lewis will officiate.
Burial will follow in Trout Creek Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the church or Northern Indiana Cowboys for Christ.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared on www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
