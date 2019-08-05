LINDA DEHAYS June 6, 1949 - July 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Linda DeHays, 70, of Mishawaka, formerly of Elkhart, passed away from cervical cancer and after complications from surgery at 9:02 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in her residence.
Linda was born on June 6, 1949, in Mishawaka, to Harold and Doris (Price) Selner, who both have preceded her in death. Linda married Richard N. DeHays. Richard preceded Linda in death on Nov. 28, 2015.
Linda is survived by her children, Mike DeHays and Polly DeHays, and a granddaughter, Hidemi (Michael) Peck.
Linda graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1967, and she retired in 2014 from Dujarie House after nine years of service working in the Activities Department. Linda was devoted wife and mother and committed her life to caring for others
Linda enjoyed knitting, crafting and gardening and was active with the Antique Car Club, Cruisers Still Cruising and the Pioneer Auto Club. Linda was well known for her baking.
Visitation for Linda will be on Aug. 8, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Funeral services will take place on Friday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the funeral services, beginning at 10 a.m.
Pastor John Hogsett will officiate the services with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Memorial contributions can be made to River Bend Cancer Services 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.