LINDA D. NYCE July 30,1956 - Oct. 29, 2019

ELKHART — Linda Diane Nyce (Oakley), 63, of Elkhart, passed away at 9:24 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Linda bravely battled numerous medical complications after an automobile accident in 2005.
She was born July 30, 1956, in Logansport, to the late Thomas and Shirley (Hunt) Young.
She spent most of her life in the Syracuse area.
She had three beautiful children who were her pride and joy, Donald (Erica) Nyce III of Goshen, Bradley (Reagan) Nyce of Syracuse and Kelly (JR) Wood of Leesburg.
On Sept. 14, 1998, she married the love of her life, Charles Oakley.
She spent many years caring for others at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse.
Along with her loving, caring heart, she had a laugh that was contagious and a personality that was full of sass.
She was passionate about her family and cherished the moments spent together.
She loved taking care of the birds and ducks in her back yard. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by her children, husband, brothers and sisters, Carol LeMaster of Arizona, Fred (Cathy) Young of Syracuse, Tommy Young of Syracuse and Richard Young, of Burrows; grandchildren Chelsea Nyce, Kayla Nyce, Chloe Nyce, Corin Nyce, Brooklynn Wood and Alex Wood; and great-grandchild Charlotte Rice.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the event room at Blue Barn Berry Farm, 9139 N. 300 East, Syracuse.
