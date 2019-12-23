ELKHART — Lewis Myers, 98, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home at Elkhart Place.
He was born Dec. 7, 1921, in Wabash County to Grant and Bertha Mae (Cordier) Myers.
On Nov. 21, 1944, he married Mary Louise Laverty in Thomasville, Georgia. They were married for 50 years before her death on Sept. 10, 1995.
Survivors include a daughter, Rita (Dennis) Tucker of Elkhart; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristi) Avery and Ashley (Josh) Swathwood, both of Elkhart; three great-grandchildren, Lilah, Korynn and Natalie; a brother, Don (Helen) Myers of Goshen; and a sister, Joan Worman of Fort Wayne.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Myers, a brother, Robert Myers, a sister, Jeanette Madden, and a half sister, Irene Miller.
A graduate of Peru High School, Mr. Myers served stateside in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as an airplane armorer. He worked as a concrete mason after his honorable discharge from the military.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory, Goshen; interment will be at Violett Cemetery next to his wife, Mary.
