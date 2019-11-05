LEWIS KENNEDY July 2, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2019

ELKHART — Lewis “Fred” Kennedy, 75, of Elkhart passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1944, in Windsor, Canada.
On Dec. 23, 1972, he married Jeanine Alheim; she survives along with four children, Shannon Fisher, Mark (Cheryl) Donovan, Kathleen Genovese and Greg (Kathy) Donovan; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tim Myers. Also surviving are two dogs, Gretchen and Little Bit.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Kennedy, mother, Phyllis (Martin) Myers, stepfather, Donald Myers, and sister, Eleanor Kennedy.
Fred graduated from Bristol High School in 1963, worked at Flexco Inc. for 10 years and Venture Welding for eight years. He was a member of the Goshen Moose Lodge 836, D.A.V. 15 and Elks Lodge 798. In his spare time he enjoyed watching wrestling and western movies.
Due to the fact that Fred was an animal lover, memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Nursing Home for their kindness to Fred and his family.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
