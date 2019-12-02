LEWIS H. HAINES Sept. 7, 1928 - Nov. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Lewis H. Haines, 91, of Goshen, died at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Dowagiac, Michigan, to Percival J. and Emma (Schrock) Haines.
On Aug. 15, 1948, he married Violet I. (McManus) Haines and she died Jan. 29, 2018.
Surviving are daughters Diane (John) Bailey of Logansport, Charlotte (Harry) Dolinski of Vermilion, Ohio and Kendrae (Matt) Hilty of Nappanee; sons, Alan (Judy) Haines of Goshen and Brett (Mari) Haines of Elkhart, 12 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers Marion (Rose) Haines of Wakarusa, Richard Haines of Elkhart; and sisters-in-law Charlene Haines of Elkhart and Katie Haines of Goshen.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; brothers Roger and Leland Haines; and two grandchildren, Jason and Cody Haines.
He was a 1947 graduate of Concord High School and a member of Beulah Missionary Church, Goshen.
Lewis was a partner in Haines and Haines Construction Co. of Elkhart. He was instrumental in its business of constructing numerous bridges, roads, airports, water/sewer line projects, dredging and demolition jobs in and around Elkhart, northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Living in Logansport, during the 1960s he ran a quarry operation that supplied limestone aggregates to Michigan with trucks transporting the stone North 24/7.
He was a partner in the development of Lexington Landing in Elkhart.
Lewis was quite involved with the Brass and Gas Auto Club, Horseless Carriage Auto Club and Antique Auto Club and his memberships spanned decades. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and touring around the country with his wife Violet and their children and grandchildren. His expertise was often sought by fellow antique car enthusiasts from around the country.
After retiring he found enjoyment in growing flowers, volunteering at the historical society and helping grandchildren with their school projects.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Dec. 5, at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C. R. 17, Goshen.
Pastor Bryon Smith and Pastor Earl Smith will officiate.
Burial will be in Olive (West) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Beulah Missionary Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
