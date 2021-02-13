GRANGER — Lester Dewey Buster Buttons Bunt Ward, 90, was granted his angel wings on Feb. 17, 2021. He spent his final days surrounded by friends and family.
He is survived by the love of his life for 67 years, Lavonda (Cannon); his son, Rickie (Gale Wood-Ward) Ward, and his daughter Telisa (Gregory) Companion; his grandchildren, James Zmudzinski, Matt (Genevieve) Wood and Gina Companion; his great-grandchildren, Kamryn Zmudzinski and Eli Wood; his best friends, Bob and Judy Matherly, and his lil’ buddies Ray-Ray and Collen.
