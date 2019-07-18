LESLIE B. WALL Oct. 8, 1950 - July 12, 2019

ELKHART — Leslie B. Wall, 68, of Elkhart, passed away Friday evening, July 12, 2019, after an extended illness, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Leslie was born Oct. 8, 1950, in Keiser, Arkansas, to Leslie and Cleola (Brown) Neely who both preceded her in death along with her siblings, Ella Peoples, Sadie Pegues, Theodore Robinson and Leroy Robinson.
She married William F. “Bill” Wall on May 22, 1981, in Elkhart.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Bill; three brothers Eddie (Tonya) Robinson, Willie Robinson, Jimmy Robinson; three sisters, Lelia “Della” Neely, Ollie M. Hurt and Delois Barnes; and Bill’s three children, William E. Wall, Earnest T. Wall and Angela (Robert) Taylor. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Leslie worked in production for more than 20 years at Miles Laboratories (Bayer) until her health forced an early retirement.
She loved cooking, fishing and flowers.
Most important to her was spending time and enjoying being with her family.
Leslie had a grateful heart.
Homegoing services for Leslie B. Wall will begin at noon Friday, July 19, with visitation one hour prior at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St.
Pastor McNeil Stewart will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
