LEROY N. CARRICK JR. Oct. 10, 1948 - Nov. 28, 2019

GRANGER — LeRoy N. Carrick Jr., 71, of Granger, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 28, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, following an extended illness.
LeRoy was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Elkhart, to LeRoy N. and Velma Ruth (Vaughn) Carrick Sr.
He married the former Anita L. Mapes on March 15, 1968, in Elkhart.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Anita L. Carrick; two sons, Scott A. (Angie) Carrick and Steven M. (Donna) Carrick; six loving grandchildren, Ashton Sova (Olivia Branson), Brayden Sova, Quinlan Carrick, Shaelyn Carrick, Damen Manning and Megan Manning; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Manning and Owen Branson, with another one on the way.; also surviving are a sister, Patricia Ann Carrick and his father, LeRoy N. Carrick Sr.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a daughter, Racel Lynn “Shelly” Carrick and sister Wilma Jane Wills.
LeRoy retired from MSC Industrial Direct Co. as a receiver after 11 years, retiring in 2007.
He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and drag racing.
But most of all was spending time with his family and being a granddad.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; with services celebrating LeRoy’s life following at 6 p.m. at Billings Funeral Home.
Pastor Rick Pirtle of Riverview General Baptist Church will officiate.
Cremation was chosen and burial will be at a later date in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorials to Humane Society of Elkhart Co. or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.