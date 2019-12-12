BREMEN — Leroy D. Hochstetler, 80, of Bremen, passed away at the scene of an accident in Marshall County, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Marshall County, to Daniel H. and Lovina (Hochstetler) Hochstetler.
On June 18, 1957, he married Malinda Schmucker in Elkhart County. She preceded him in death May 16, 2016.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Leroy was the former owner of Rentown Store.
He is survived by his children, Leroy Jr. (Janice) Hochstetler and Rebecca (Samuel) Chupp, both of Nappanee, Esther (John) Schwartz of Bremen, Linda (Joe) Riegsecker of Nappanee, Naomi (Jacob) Troyer, Melvin (Wanita) Hochstetler, both of Bremen, Nathan (Ada) Hochstetler of Bourbon, Rosa Hochstetler, Dennis (Leah) Hochstetler, both of Bremen, Mark (Lorene) Hochstetler of Bourbon and Benjamin (Carolyn) Hochstetler of Bremen; 63 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; brother Gerald (Ruth Ann) Hochstetler of Marion, Michigan; sisters Anna Mae Burkholder of Nappanee, Esther (Melvin) Hochstetler of Ava, Illinois, Linda (Raymond) Slabaugh of Nappanee; and sister-in-law Sarah Hochstetler of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Malinda Hochstetler; grandsons Lyle Hochstetler and Jeremy Schwartz; great-grandson Matthew Gingerich; brothers Willis, Monroe and David Hochstetler; and brother-in-law Alvin Burkholder.
Family and friends may call after 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, and all day Friday, Dec. 13, at the Melvin (Wanita) Hochstetler residence, 1573 E. 3rd Road, Bremen.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Daryl Yoder residence, 1586 E. 3rd Road, Bremen.
Bishop Henry Hochstetler and the Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Weldy Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
