LEONARD M. ANTONELLI July 15, 1923 - Dec. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Leonard M. Antonelli, 96, of Elkhart, died Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkhart.
Leonard was born July 15, 1923, in Chicago, to the late Nicoli and Concetta (Ianigro) Antonelli.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hilde, who died March 10, 2019; a son, Jimmy Peeples; three sisters: Josephine Signorino, Sanita Giannini and Carmen Nelund; and one brother, Louis Antonelli.
He is survived by a daughter, Monika Antonelli of Mankato, Minnesota; three sons, Michael (Cathy) Antonelli of Bristol, David Antonelli of Mankato, Minnesota and Danny (Jan) Peeples of Noblesville; one sister, Marguerite (Jack) Stoller of Albuquerque, New Mexicao; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Leonard was self-employed as a barber for more than 50 years and was also the owner of Vesuvio’s Pizza.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, the Italian American Relief Association (I.A.R.A.) the Knights of Columbus and was a life member of the Elk’s Lodge.
In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He also enjoyed playing golf and could often be found sitting on the bench on the first tee at Christiana Creek Country Club, watching the golfers begin their round.
Visitation for Leonard will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jason Freiburger of St. Thomas will officiate and burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to join the family at the IARA Club following the services to share stories and visit.
Memorial contributions in memory of Leonard may be made to the Italian American Relief Association, 401 Harrison St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
