ELKHART — Leonard “Len” L. Paff, 87, of Elkhart, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
- County COVID-19 status goes red again
- 39 states take sides in Texas Supreme Court case against four states' election results
- Indiana AG Curtis Hill also urging U.S. Supreme Court to consider intervening in presidential election
- 2 Indiana factories set to close, costing more than 130 jobs
- Sentence enhancement filed in fatal crash
- Board considers physician for health officer
- Selling a piece of school history
- Elkhart man arrested for armed robbery of tenant
- Cynthia King
Images
Videos
Commented
- Two injured in firearm malfunction (12)
- Virus risk rises, new mask order issued (9)
- Indiana AG: High court should reverse birth certificate case (9)
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties (7)
- RV shipments projected to be near record levels in 2021 (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts (5)
- State Rep. Stutzman stepping down weeks after winning re-election (4)
- City handing out masks, sanitizer, COVID advice (4)
- Board considers physician for health officer (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.