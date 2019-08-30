LEONARD J. LUCCHESE May 28, 1936 - Aug. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Leonard J. Lucchese, 83, of Elkhart, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital due to complications from COPD.
Leonard was born May 28, 1936, in Elkhart, to the late Frank and Marie Grace (Turzo) Lucchese.
On Nov. 26, 1960, Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Arlene G. Potter at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Arlene survives along with their children; Robert A. “Robbie” Lucchese and Leonard J. “Lennie” Lucchese II, both of Elkhart; two sisters; Mary Lucchese and Josephine Dibley, both of Elkhart; four brothers; Ralph (Michelle) Lucchese, John (Kathy) Lucchese and Frank (Kay) Lucchese, all of Elkhart and Dr. Anthony (Linda) Lucchese of Las Vegas, Nevada. Also surviving are extended family in Argentina and Italy.
Leonard began his career with Wambaugh Construction as a carpenter before opening his own construction company, Lucchese Builders.
He retired from Borger and Associates.
Leonard graduated from Elkhart High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church and the Italian American Relief Association (I.A.R.A.) and had been actively involved with ADEC and Special Olympics. He and Arlene served as co-chairs of the fundraising committee for the Special Olympics.
He enjoyed playing golf, Notre Dame football games and Butler basketball games. He served as an usher at Notre Dame football games for 25 years.
Above all else, Leonard was a loving husband and father.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends and family may also call one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.
The Rev. Daniel Niezer will officiate and entombment will be in Rice Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.
Memorial contributions may be made to ADEC, 19670 IN 120 Bristol, IN 46507 or St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St. Elkhart, IN 46516.
To leave the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
