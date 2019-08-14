LEONA SKINNER March 31, 1922 - Aug. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Leona Skinner, 97, of Elkhart, made her journey home into the everlasting arms of her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
On Aug. 30, 1947, she married Marion Skinner and celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to his death April 11, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, two sisters, one great-grandson and many beloved friends.
Leona is survived by two children, Stanley (Linda) Skinner and Nyla (Kevin) Bender, both of Elkhart; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Colleen Miller of Indianapolis.
Leona believed in and studied the Word of God. She fervently prayed daily for each member of her family.
She enjoyed dining out, gardening, bird-watching, sewing and traveling.
She gave God praise for her family, her faith, her life.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a private celebration of her life and private burial at a later date.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home and Elkhart Cremation Services are entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Kewanna or to the New Creation Fellowship in Granger.
