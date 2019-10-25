LEONA M. MILLER May 1, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2019

ELKHART — Leona M. Miller, 82, of Elkhart, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hospice House in Elkhart.
She was born May 1, 1937, in Uniontown, Ohio, to the late Clarence T. and Elizabeth (Stutzman) Byler.
Also preceding her in death were two sisters and their spouses, Verbie and Lloyd Miller and Esther and Levi Hochstetler and a brother-in-law, Levi Miller Jr.
Leona is survived by her three daughters, Wanda (Jim) Runyon of Granger, Marcia Hamood of Elkhart and Amy Miller of Hilliard, Ohio; her twin sister, Leora Lehman of Goshen; brother Rudy (Deb) Byler of Lawton, Michigan; sister Niva Miller of Plain City, Ohio; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Leona had been employed as a private home healthcare provider for many years prior to her retirement.
In her spare time, she enjoyed word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, flowers, gardens and Christian television and music.
But her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Leona will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Chaplain Neil Davis with the Center for Hospice Care will officiate and burial will be in Olive Cemetery West in Elkhart County.
Memorial contributions in memory of Leona may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website.
“She enjoyed her solitude.”
