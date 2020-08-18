ELKHART — Leola Wiseman, 100, of Elkhart passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Leola was born on July 25, 1920, in Wayside, West Virginia, to Malona and Ollie Parker. She married Charles Howard Wiseman who preceded her in death.
Leola was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a member of the DAV Auxiliary 19 in Elkhart.
Leola is survived by her daughters, Debra (C.D.) Hohman of Elkhart, Patricia Miller of Elkhart, Janet (Floyd) Walters of Elkhart and Betty Wagner of Oregon; and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Richard Wiseman, her brothers, Homer and Wilbur Parker, and her grandsons, Jeffrey Miller, Gregory Miller and Kevin Dorrier.
Friends may visit with family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Leola may be made to DAV Auxiliary 19, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
