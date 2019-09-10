LEO P. FAWLEY Oct. 22, 1928 - Sept. 8, 2019

GOSHEN — Leo P. Fawley, 90, of Goshen, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, at Courtyard Healthcare Center.
He was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to Walter L. and Leota (Parks) Fawley.
He married Gloria Johnson on Dec. 14, 1952.
Leo is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gloria; his children, Norman, Kathryn (David) Lipp, Patricia (Michael) Strausborger and James (Bambi); 7 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and one stepgreat-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Harold, Thomas and Gerald.
Leo graduated from Concord High School and served with the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
He retired in 1991 after 44 years as an engineer from New York Central, Penn Central and Conrail Railroads.
Leo was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He also scheduled transportation for children to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago for 23 years.
He was a member of Vandalia Masonic Lodge, Mizpah Shrine, Elkhart Shrine club, Cass Co. Shrine Club and the United Transportation Union.
He attended Calvary United Methodist Church.
Visitation for Leo will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart where a Masonic Service will be at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home.
The Rev. Paul Anderson will officiate.
Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery will military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the D.A.V. No.19.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Calvary United Methodist Church.
