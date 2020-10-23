ELKHART — In remembrance of Leland and Deana Markley, a celebration of life service will be held at the Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Please join us as we honor two lives that touched so many.
To remain safe and practice social distancing, the family requests that guests begin arriving 30 minutes prior to the service and remain in your cars. Guests will be directed under the church portico to be greeted by the Markley family prior to parking. The service will then be broadcast over FM station 106.7, however, you must remain in the parking lot in order to pick up the broadcast.
