LEAH J. BURNWORTH-WENT Jan. 14, 1946 - Oct. 23, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Leah JoAnn Burnworth-Went, 73, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home after a brief illness.
She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Niles, the daughter of Lyle C. and Alice M. (Early) Quimby of Edwardsburg and has been a resident of Edwardsburg all of her life.
She graduated from Edwardsburg High School and furthered her education at Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac to become an X-Ray technician at Elkhart General Hospital.
Leah had a personality that attracted people to her, because of her loving and kind manner.
After her marriage to Jerry Burnworth ended, she married Ken E. Went of Union five years ago.
Surviving are her children, Jeff (Amy) Burnworth of Marshall, Michigan, James (Julie) Burnworth of Cassopolis and Jennifer (Scott) Enders of Etna Green. There are two stepchildren, Jeff Went of Bristol and Tina (Brian) Helbling of Edwardsburg. Leah has five grandchildren, James Burnworth Jr., Jessica (A.J.) Lome, Shelby Burnworth, Dustin Gordon and Arihanna Johnson. There are three stepgrandchildren, Autumn Went, Kyle Went and Brandon Helbling and one great-great-granddaughter, Emery Gordon.
Family who have preceded her in passing were her parents and her brother, Lyle Scott Quimby on June 23, 2014.
“Mom enjoyed reading and sitting on her porch with her dear friends and family. She enjoyed giving her time at the Edwardsburg Historical Museum and her Red Hat lady friends.”
Cremation has taken place.
Family and friends may gather for a memorial celebration of life from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Otis, pastor officiating.
Cremation inurnment will be at a later date in November in Edwardsburg Cemetery on the family grave lot.
It is suggested that memorial donations be made to the Cass County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0676.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.