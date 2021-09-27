Lawrence J. “Larry” Daher, 87, of Elkhart, passed peacefully into Heaven at 12:04 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with his beloved wife and children at his side.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 4, 1933, Larry was the youngest child of the late Charles and Saheny (Peters) Daher; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jeanette Pettet (Earl) and Charles Jr. (Patricia). Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary Therese; his children, Mary Anne Leonard (Glenn), Mary Theresa Watson (Anthony) and Lawrence Daher (Carole); and his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Sarah Watson and Lawrence, Patrick and Rachael Daher; and several loving nieces and nephews.
