LAURIE A. MASON HOOVER Dec. 3, 1962 - Oct. 18, 2019

LAFAYETTE — Laurie A. Mason Hoover, 56, died Oct. 18, 2019, at Heritage HealthCare of Lafayette.
She was born Dec. 3, 1962, to Richard D. Mason and Laura J. Mason.
She married Shawn Hoover in 2012. He survives.
Laurie graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 1982.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew Mason, and Justin Mason; her parents, Richard Mason, and Laura Mason, both os Elkhart; and one sister, Michele (Rick) Frey also of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, one sister and two brothers.
There will be a graveside service at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart at a date to be determined.
Pastor Scott Mathews of RiverOaks Elkhart will officiate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.