ELKHART — Laura Jean Brugh, 87, of Elkhart, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Laura was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Indianapolis, to Paul and Geneva (Mattix) Montgomery.
On Dec. 12, 1970, in South Bend, Laura married Carl A. Brugh.
Carl preceded her in death May 12, 1989.
Laura is survived by her son, Mike (Karin) Gerald of Elkhart, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelly.
Laura worked for Pierce and Uniroyal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The Rev. Daniel Niezer will officiate the services. Burial will take place at a later date in Osceola Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
