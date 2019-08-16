LAURA J. BROWER May 18, 1940 - Aug. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Laura J. Brower, 79, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Elkhart May 18, 1940, to the late Paul and Dorothy (Holtz) Compton.
She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Brower, of 45 years of marriage; daughters Mary (Martin) Kampars, Michaelyn Louise (Jonathan) Gordon and Michelle Lynne Brower; sons David William (Kelley) Elliott and Marc William Brower (Becca); 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister Pauline Genrich; and brother Charles (Holly) Compton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jeanne Marie Elliott; son Bradley Jude Elliott; sister Mary Lou Haney; and brother Paul Compton.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A private family celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Laura worked for many years as a waitress and as a florist, specializing in creating spectacular floral arrangements.
Before she retired she worked for a special client through ADEC.
She loved music and was fond of dancing.
She especially loved spending time with her close friends and family.
Laura was never a stranger; she was a very social person who knew just about everyone in the county.
She will be missed greatly by her loving friends and family.
