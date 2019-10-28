LAURA E. STUTZMAN Sept. 23, 1935 - Oct. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Laura Ellen (Juday) Stutzman, 84, Goshen, died at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Benton, to Maynard “Jack” and Helen Juday.
On June 27, 1954, in Goshen, she married Robert Stutzman, and he died July 16, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer (James) Emmert of Midlothian, Texas, Jill Miller of Goshen and Jerry Stutzman of Goshen and nine grandchildren, John (Rachel) Emmert of Denton,Texas, Sarah, Matthew, Joshua, Joanna and Abraham Emmert of Midlothian, Texas and Logan, Dylan and Landon Miller of Goshen.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Robert and sisters Annabelle Berkey, Phyllis Routson and Waneta Jones.
Laura was an employee of Penn Controls before starting her family. She worked at Everett’s Deli from 1993 to 2003.
Laura enjoyed doing word searches and playing cards and games with her friends.
She loved going out to breakfast, lunch or dinner with friends and those whom she loved.
Laura loved watching her grandchildren show their 4-H lambs and play sports.
She was a thrifty lady and loved garage sales, thrift stores and the Depot.
She was very generous to those who she knew and loved and was a member of Maple Grove Church of the Brethren.
Visitation will be from noon – 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Nov. 1, at Maple Grove Church of the Brethren, 20430 C.R. 46, New Paris.
Pastor Dwayne Runkle will officiate.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Mishawaka, Maple Grove Church of the Brethren or Elkhart County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.