LARRY L. BUCKLEY Jan. 30, 1943 - July 31, 2019

ELKHART — Larry L. Buckley, 76, of Elkhart passed away on July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Rensselaer, Indiana, to the late Frank F. and Ruby (Whitaker) Buckley.
Larry attended college after high school and received a bachelor’s degree in English. On July 12, 2002, Larry married Lynn Richard and with this happy union they were blessed with five daughters.
He was an avid golfer, bowler and was competitive. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lynn Buckley of Elkhart; children, Katherine Buckley of Indianapolis, Abigail Buckley of Indianapolis, Michelle Nozykowski of St. Joseph, Michigan, Kristie (Thiago) Pinto of South Bend and Diana Evans of Elkhart; five grandchildren; brothers Donald J. Buckley and Ronald Buckley, both of Indianapolis; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Buckley.
Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola. Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lynn Buckley for a memorial fund.
To share a remembrance of Larry or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.