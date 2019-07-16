LARRY JOHN BUCKS Aug. 21, 1946 - July 12, 2019

BRISTOL — Larry John Bucks, 73, of Bristol passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1946, in Mishawaka, to John Christian and Neva Adele (Schieber) Bucks. On June 28, 1969 he married the former Penny McWilliams at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in South Bend.
Larry worked for Miles Laboratory, Bayer and Siemens Laboratory. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed listening to music, reading, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and riding his John Deere tractor. He enjoyed traveling in his motor coach to Arizona. But, the true love of his life was his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife Penny, of 50 years; their children, Dawn Lee (Fred) Young of Niles, Michigan, John Christian Bucks of Elkhart and Samantha Gail (Vince) Sixx of Mishawaka; and his grandchildren, William, Jacob, Hadley, Christopher and Hunter. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes, funeral services have taken place. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.
