EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Larry Edmond Samuels, 76, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen after an illness. Arrangements are pending at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
