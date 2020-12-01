ELKHART — After a courageous battle with health issues, Larry Dean Sawyer, 85, of Elkhart passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at Valley View Health Care Center in Elkhart.
Larry was born April 3, 1935, in Wakarusa, the third of four children of Ross H. and Nora E. (Lehman) Sawyer. He grew up in Wakarusa and graduated from high school there in 1953. He was very active in sports, lettering in basketball, baseball and track. He was a starter on Waky’s excellent varsity basketball team which included being a teammate of one of Wakarusa’s all-time greats, Leland Weldy.
