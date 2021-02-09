MIDDLEBURY — Larry D. Tucker, 78, passed away at home Jan. 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Larry was born in Elkhart on Oct. 16, 1942, to Raymond D. and Connie (Weaver) Tucker. He was preceded in death by both parents, and two brothers, Richard and Dennis. He is survived by daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Brown, of Delaware; granddaughter, Josie (Ryan) Grubb, Pennsylvania; ex-wife Carol (McFall) Tucker; brother, Gary (Susie) Tucker, Union Michigan; sisters, Donna Dobbs, Bristol, Dee (Ross) Pelton, Elkhart; and several nieces and nephews.
