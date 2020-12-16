ELKHART — Graveside services for Larry D. Sawyer will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Olive Cemetery in Elkhart County. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion and the D.A.V. along with active duty members of the United States Army.
Larry, 85, of Elkhart, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare Center in Elkhart. Hartzler-Gutemuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
