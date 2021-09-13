Larry D. Phoebus, 82, of Carmel and formally of Elkhart, died Sept. 11, 2021, at Manor Care at Summer Trace in Carmel, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
