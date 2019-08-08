LARRY D. KRZYZANOWSKI Dec. 24, 1955 - Aug. 4, 2019

MILLERSBURG — Larry Dean Krzyzanowski, 63, of Millersburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born Dec. 24, 1955, in South Bend, to Mary Louise (Kukla) Johnson and Zygmunt Vincent Krzyzanowski, who is deceased.
Surviving are his mother; daughter Kara (Dave) Jacobs; two granddaughters, Olivia and Ella; four siblings, Gail, Donna and Mark Krzyzanowski and Fay (Dane) Peterson; and two nieces, Alexis Peterson and Zoie Peterson.
He graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 1974. He then attended Davenport College in Grand Rapids.
In the 1980s, Larry was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa.
This did not stop Larry from enjoying gardening, yard work, reading his bible, listening to every Cubs game, and most of all, helping others.
Per Larry’s request, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral Home.
Donations to Elkhart Center of Hospice Care and Mass. Eye and Ear Infirmary Inc.
