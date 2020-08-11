GOSHEN — Larry A. Craigo, 66, of Goshen passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
Larry was born on Nov. 14, 1953, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Harold and Ruth Craigo. He married Cynthia Jamison on May 4, 1974, at First United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
Larry graduated from Elkhart High School and Indiana University South Bend. He owned Craigo and Associates, where he taught computer training and retired after 31 years of services from Bayer and, after retirement, he worked for the St. Joseph Health Department. Larry enjoyed karaoke, playing the drums and John Deere tractors.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Cynthia; their sons, Jason Craigo and Dustin (Stephanie) Craigo, both of Elkhart; his grandchildren, Ethan and Aubrey; and his dog Buddy. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold “Wayne” Craigo Jr.
Celebration of Life visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Cruz Family Funeral Home, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola. Online condolences may be made on the Cruz Family Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.