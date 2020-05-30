LaGRANGE — Lanita Ruth Schrock, stillborn daughter of Jacob A. and Susan (Bontrager) Schrock of LaGrange, was delivered at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
