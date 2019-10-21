LANGFORD L. CANELL JR. Nov. 3, 1948 - Oct. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Langford L. “Lannie” Canell Jr., 70, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Elkhart, to Langford L. and Carol M. (Rees) Canell Sr.
Lannie is survived by his significant other, Carolyn Corbett of Elkhart and three sisters Beverly Strickler of Granger, Velda (Larry) Wesolowski of South Bend and Michele (David) Muir of Bristol; a brother, Charles (Jans) Canell of Leesburg, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sharon Keener and Helen Yoder.
Lannie graduated from Concord High School and worked as a security guard for Majestic Security of Elkhart at Plumrose USA Inc.
He was a member of Kane Masonic Lodge No. 183 in Elkhart and enjoyed being with his family.
Visitation for Lannie will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd. Elkhart, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The Rev. Keith McFarren will officiate.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
