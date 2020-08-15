ELKHART — Lamont E. Hansborough, 59, passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born March 4, 1961, in Elkhart to Clarence and Betty Jean (Barns) Hansborough.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rodney Hansborough.
Surviving are four children, Eric Kie, Erika Young, Whitney Young and Cory Hansborough; four grandchildren; and two siblings, Angela Crowe and Carmen (Charles) Johnson.
Lamont was a U.S. Marine veteran, worked at Emerson for many years and was a member of St. James AME Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking.
A graveside service will be held privately.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
