LAMEKA BAKER March 16, 1978 - Aug. 1, 2019

ELKHART — Lameka Baker, 41, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at Elkhart General Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, following an extended illness.
She was born in Elkhart on March 16, 1978, to Walter Walls and Katie Baker, who both survive.
Also surviving are sons Kaveon and Keandre Baker; sister LaKenya (Akida) Walker; brother Walter Kemp; niece Jermesha Baker; nephews Kailynd Baker and Akida Walker Jr.; great-nieces Kamauri, KeArri and Kalayah Baker; and a host of loving extended family.
Services will be at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Elkhart at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
The Rev. Dr. Dannell Brown of AGAPE Missionary Baptist Church will officiate and burial will follow in Little Pine Cemetery in Goshen.
Lameka was a very outgoing, caring and family oriented person who loved listening to music and watching music videos.
Her favorite times were spent when she was amongst her family.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website and memorials may be given to the CdLS (Cornelia de Lange Syndrome) Foundation, 302 W. Main St., Avon, CT 06001.
