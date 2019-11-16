LAKOTA J. DANIELS Jan. 16, 1998 - Nov. 13, 2019

GRANGER — Lakota Jacob Daniels, 21, of Granger, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Elkhart.
He was born Jan. 16, 1998, in Elkhart.
Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Jamie A. and Josh M. Greenway of Granger; three siblings, Forrestt Tate-Qualls of Osceola, Karley Greenway and Makaila Greenway, both of Granger; maternal grandparents, Julia (Dan) Lee and William (Chrystal) Bussard, both of Elkhart. Also surviving are his uncle, Shannon (Alisha) Lovely of Goshen and two aunts, Amber Bussard of Elkhart and Jackie Lott of Aurora, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Jean Kolanowski.
Lakota graduated in 2016 from Memorial High School in Elkhart.
He enjoyed woodworking, being fit and working out.
Lakota was a funny guy who liked playing practical jokes and laughing.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Trinity on Jackson. Additional visitation will be from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
A celebration of life service for Lakota will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church.
Pastor Lori Grasty will preside. Cremation has taken place.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity on Jackson (Youth Group), 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.