ELKHART — L.D. L. Palmer, 94, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Greenleaf Health Campus. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- 10-year-old reported missing
- 107 new COVID cases reported in county
- Matthew L. Stewart
- Local community leaders, health officials issue dire warnings
- Members devastated by closure of landmark golf course
- COVID count in county draws state's attention
- Elkhart surpasses St. Joseph in county COVID count
- Ninety-one new cases in Elkhart County
- Physicians sound alarm about jump in cases
- Elkhart man arrested for attack with bat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'We're sick of it': Anger over police killings shatters US (11)
- Wellfield Botanic ready to open, with conditions (11)
- 107 new COVID cases reported in county (10)
- 'So close we touch.' Some workers unhappy with COVID safety efforts (8)
- Use of high school to quarantine homeless criticized (6)
- State attorney general's law license suspended (4)
- Court actions seek vacancy declaration for AG office (3)
- Ninety-one new cases in Elkhart County (3)
- Local COVID deaths at 21, 13 at one nursing home (3)
- Rally against violence packs plaza: 'Stop the hate' (2)
Recent Comments
-
SanFran Kid said:
Big spike,since trailer plants reopen
-
Wellinformed said:Ok, so when is anyone in Elkhart county going to do anything about this? These numbers are insane. Are the mayors going to say or do anything?…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.